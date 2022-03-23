Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

