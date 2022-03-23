Golden Green Inc. Sells 5,574 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conduent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 77.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

