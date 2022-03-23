Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 932 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICVT opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.