Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Viasat worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Viasat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.