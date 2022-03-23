Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Camden National worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

