Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

