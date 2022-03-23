Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

