Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after buying an additional 511,619 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after acquiring an additional 156,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 81,597 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWX stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.