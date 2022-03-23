Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Decreased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $147.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

