Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

