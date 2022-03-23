Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera Sells 2,189 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

