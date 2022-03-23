$0.04 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.
SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.
Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.