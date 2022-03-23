$0.04 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

