Allworth Financial LP Has $480,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

