Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $427.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.16 and a 200 day moving average of $361.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $436.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

