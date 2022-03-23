Allworth Financial LP Buys 559 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $228.79 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.