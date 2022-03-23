Allworth Financial LP Has $2.19 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

