Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

VNQ stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

