Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $361.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.08. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

