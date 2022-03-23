Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28.

