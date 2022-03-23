Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

