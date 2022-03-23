Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 47,900 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 335,281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

