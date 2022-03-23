Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

MNST stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.