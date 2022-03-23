agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,022,326 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.53.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,675 shares of company stock worth $2,977,848 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,088,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 2,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in agilon health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in agilon health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

