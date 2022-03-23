Huntington National Bank Sells 994 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

