Huntington National Bank Has $421,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

