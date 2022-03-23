Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

