Allworth Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.67% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,422,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91.

