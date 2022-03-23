Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

