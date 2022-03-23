Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.