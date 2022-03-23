Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 50,077 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:EME opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

