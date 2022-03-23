Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,001,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

