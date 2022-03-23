Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $53,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

