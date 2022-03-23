Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 2,800 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,082,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.69. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

