Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) SVP Pierre A. Anderson Sells 628 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 220,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

