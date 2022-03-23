Viridis Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM) Insider Agha Pervez Acquires 150,000 Shares

Viridis Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM – Get Rating) insider Agha Pervez bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$41,700.00 ($30,888.89).

Agha Pervez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Agha Pervez bought 142,000 shares of Viridis Mining and Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$19,596.00 ($14,515.56).

On Friday, January 28th, Agha Pervez bought 142,000 shares of Viridis Mining and Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$42,174.00 ($31,240.00).

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and halloysite deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the South Kitikmeot Gold project comprising seven properties, including Hiqiniq, Ujaraq, Gold Bug, Esker, Bling, Uist, and Qannituq that covers an area of 11,448 hectares located within the Back River-Contwoyto Gold Belt of Western Nunavut, Canada; and the Boddington West project, which include one exploration license application that covers 9 blocks of 26 square kilometers located within the Archaean Saddleback Greenstone belt in the Boddington Terrace of Western Australia.

