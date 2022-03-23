Viridis Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM) Insider Agha Pervez Acquires 150,000 Shares

Viridis Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM – Get Rating) insider Agha Pervez bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$41,700.00 ($30,888.89).
Agha Pervez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Agha Pervez bought 142,000 shares of Viridis Mining and Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$19,596.00 ($14,515.56).
- On Friday, January 28th, Agha Pervez bought 142,000 shares of Viridis Mining and Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$42,174.00 ($31,240.00).
