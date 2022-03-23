Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Insider Georg Chmiel Purchases 200,000 Shares

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Georg Chmiel acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,600.00 ($38,222.22).

The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50.

Butn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. Its products include Butn Pay, a solution that allows organizations to pay for goods and services, and choose the repayment terms; Butn Now, a solution for businesses to claim their commissions instantly; Butn X, a solution that helps customers to get paid as soon as the goods and services are delivered with advanced payments; and Butn Plus, a solution that enables businesses to avail secured business loans.

