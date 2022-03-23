GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,625.40 ($21.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,598.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,540.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.