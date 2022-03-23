Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 981,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,040,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

