Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.03). Itron reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.