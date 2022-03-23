Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

