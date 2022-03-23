Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.