Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Loews by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Loews by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 31,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:L opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.