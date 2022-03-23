Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $69.71.

