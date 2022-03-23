Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.