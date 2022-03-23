Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ NTLA opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
