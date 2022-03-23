Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $311.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

