Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $184.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.