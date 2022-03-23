Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.67

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 4479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $526.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

