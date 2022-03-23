Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $347.61

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $347.61 and last traded at $344.36, with a volume of 1017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.57 and a 200 day moving average of $297.11.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

