First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director G. Clive Newall Sells 50,772 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,125,362.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

